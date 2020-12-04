Holiday shipping tips from the USPS

(WVVA) - Expert advice can be summed up in two words: mail early.

"Those two words will guide you to success for December 25th," Tad Kelley, USPS Appalachian District Representative, said.

Every holiday season is busy for the United States Postal Service, but add the COVID-19 pandemic to the mix… more people staying home… more people shopping online… and the USPS is slammed with deliveries.

"Strategically, we think about what our numbers were the year prior and the year prior, and we use a lot of data to plan each holiday season... we really can't this year," Kelley said.

But the USPS has put a few new practices in place to help...

"Deliveries early in the morning... we're sending out carriers at 6 AM. Sometimes later at night... in the dark," Kelley said. "We also started Sunday deliveries right after Thanksgiving. We'll do that all the way through December."

But what can you, as the sender, do if you want that gift to get there in time for the holiday? Pay attention to dates.



If you're looking for the most economical option, retail ground shipping is for you. But those need to be post marked by December 15th. Cards and letters are due by the 18th. Priority mail is due by the 19th. And your last chance to get presents under the tree in time for Christmas... priority mail express, due by the 23rd.

If you'd rather stay home and socially distant, don't worry. You can still mail that package. Call your local post office, and ask for "carrier pick up."

"Using your bathroom scale... weigh the package, type in the information and print from your own printer the postage," Kelley said.

Your mail carrier will grab the package when they deliver your mail.