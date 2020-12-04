Judge: Trump administration must take new DACA applications

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects some young immigrants from deportation. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis says the government has to post a public notice within three days that new DACA applications are being accepted. The ruling follows one from November where Garaufis said Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was unlawfully in his position. In the latest ruling, the judge says that invalidates the memo Wolf had issued in July suspending DACA. An email seeking comment was sent to Homeland Security.