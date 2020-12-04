Justice announces initial allocation plan for COVID-19 vaccine

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) -- The first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will arrive in West Virginia as early as December 15th, according to Governor Jim Justice.

In his Friday COVID-19 press briefing, he outlined an initial allocation plan that will distribute the vaccine in phases.

The first available doses will be distributed to healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, critical community infrastructure and emergency response personnel, public health officials, and first responders.

Justice says nearly 100,000 West Virginians fit into those categories.

"From the standpoint of our general population, this will not be a wait until the middle of July," he said. "I am very, very, very hopeful that this will move so quickly that what will happen is, possibly by the middle of March, we'll be able to vaccinate almost everyone."

The Mountain State is set to receive approximately 60,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 20,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine with waves of weekly distribution.

However, Justice says these shipments are dependent on emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, and therefore subject to change.

The initial allocation of vaccines will be distributed to five hub locations with ultra-cold storage in West Virginia in Berkeley, Cabell, Greenbrier, Kanawha, and Monongalia counties.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.