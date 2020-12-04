Mining giant Glencore lays out climate plan as CEO retires

BERLIN (AP) — Mining giant Glencore says it aims to stop adding greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere by 2050. The Anglo-Swiss company said Friday it plans to cut emissions from all parts of its business by 40% in the next 15 years compared with 2019 levels, before going to ‘net zero’ by mid-century. Glencore said it expects fossil fuels to play an important role “for many years to come” and that it won’t sell off its coal mines. Separately, the company said long-time chief executive Ivan Glasenberg will retire next year. He will be succeeded by Gary Nagle, 45, who currently heads the company’s coal industrial business.