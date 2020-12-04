Nissan pulls out of Trump emissions fight with California

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan says it will no longer support the Trump administration in its legal fight to end California’s ability to set its own auto-pollution and gas-mileage standards. The announcement Friday is another sign that a coalition of automakers backing the outgoing administration is fracturing. General Motors ended its support for the Trump administration’s position last week. Nissan says it’s pulling out because of its confidence that discussions between the industry, California and the administration of President-elect Joe Biden can develop one national standard. GM and Nissan were part of a coalition of 13 automakers that joined the Trump administration’s legal fight.