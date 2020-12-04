Norway’s deputy central bank chief resigns over China ties

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The deputy governor of Norway’s central bank is stepping down with immediate effect after he was not granted a new security clearance because he has ties to China via his wife. Jon Nicolaisen said in a statement that he was informed “that the reason that I will not receive a renewed security clearance is that my wife is a Chinese citizen and resides in China, where I support her financially.” The head of Norway’s central bank Norges Bank governor said Nicolaisen had ”performed his duties superbly as a close colleague and competent professional.” The move comes as many Western countries tighten their security controls against potential influence from China.