Parents, student athletes, and coaches are upset that winter sports are delayed

"I just wish that he would let us play. I wish that governor justice would let us practice and play," said River View wrestler Devon Mullins.

That's Devon Mullin's response to Governor Jim Justice's decision to postpone winter sports until January 11 th, a decision that the wrestlers mother says could snowball into something more than just a postponement.

"I think come January 11 th, if we don't do something, it's going to be canceled," said Devon's mother Mary Mullins.

Mullins says she reached out to the Governor, but she has yet to receive a response.

The silence is prompting her to create a group, that now has more than a 1,000 parents and student-athletes who are planning to rally for West Virginia winter sports.

"Once the Governor made the announcement that winter sports were postponed, I seen the disappointment in my kid's eyes. And I knew then that it wasn't just my kid that was disappointed and missing out on another season of sports."

Her son says he will not be able to compete if the season does continue, due to the lack of opportunities to practice before it begins.

He sums up his feelings about this situation in a single word

"Terrible," he said.

The River View high school athlete is hoping Governor Justice will not push back on the growing push to keep winter sports on their regular schedules in West Virginia.

The rally for winter sports is slated for November 6th at 12 p.m. at the state capitol in Charleston, West Virginia.

