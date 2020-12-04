Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has appointed two close political allies of President Donald Trump to a defense advisory board, continuing a purge of the Defense Department in the waning weeks of the Trump administration. The acting secretary of defense, Christopher Miller, said in a written statement Friday that nine members of the Defense Business Board had been replaced with the appointment of 11 new members. The new members include Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, who are among Trump’s most outspoken allies. Since Election Day, Trump has fired then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper and installed a number of political allies in Pentagon positions.