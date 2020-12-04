Pressure mounts on Biden to make diverse picks for top posts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is under increasing pressure to expand racial and ideological diversity in his Cabinet and other top jobs. Of the nine major picks Biden has made so far, only two are white men — Secretary of State choice Antony Blinken and chief of staff Ron Klain. That’s a historic low. But Biden is still beginning to draw rebukes from activists. Civil rights leaders are grumbling that none of the so-called “big four” Cabinet positions – the secretaries of state, defense, treasury and the attorney general – has yet gone to a person of color. And Biden is refusing to commit to doing so.