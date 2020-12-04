Qatar official sees ‘some movements’ toward ending boycott

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar’s foreign minister says his energy-rich nation has seen “some movements” toward resolving the boycott of Doha by four Arab nations. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani cautioned that the crisis wouldn’t be immediately resolved in comments Friday to Italy’s annual Mediterranean Dialogue. He declined to offer any timetable nor any details of the negotiations. Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, recently visited Doha along with other American officials in an effort to help resolve the crisis. However, even Sheikh Mohammed acknowledged a promised breakthrough over a year ago also fell apart. The four boycotting nations also have not publicly acknowledged any coming breakthrough.