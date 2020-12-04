Rain chances increase during the day; cold air makes a return and even some light snow

Spotty showers are with us during the morning hours. Rain will continue to gradually build in during the day. Expect scattered showers this afternoon, then rain becomes more widespread during the evening. May experience some heavy rain at times during the day. Overnight isolated heavy downpours will be seen mainly for the eastern half of our viewing area.

Flooding isn't a big concern today, but we could run into some high water issues. The Weather Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall in some of the viewing area tonight. We are seeing rain totals being around an inch for most.

Temperatures aren't too bad to start us off this morning. We are waking up in the 30s and lower 40s. Today we will warm into the upper 40s and 50s.

Don't get used to temperatures reading in the 40s and 50s! After this low pressure system scoots to the northeast, a cold front will build in from the north. Moisture that is left over will change over to light snowfall as colder temperatures are reintroduced back into our area.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s (around freezing). Saturday will be considered a chilly day. Temperatures will have a hard time warming up tomorrow with highs for most only reaching into the 30s. We have a 30% chance for light snow throughout the day.

Light snow chances continue into Sunday, but most of the area will be dry with sunny skies. Snow totals aren't impressive by any means. Little to no accumulation is expected. The highest elevations in western Greenbrier and western Pocahontas counties may see around an inch.

Light snow is still possible on Monday, but a nice stretch of dry weather builds in for next week.