Rain continues tonight, turning cold and blustery into Saturday

An area of low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes, along with an area of low pressure to our southwest will be working together to bring us unsettled weather this evening. Rain looks to be widespread and continue on and off through sundown tonight, eventually tapering off and becoming spotty after midnight. Luckily, flooding is not much of a concern this time around, as rain amounts are supposed to stay under an inch in most spots.

Eventually, winds will shift direction from the southwest, to out of the northwest overnight. While this drier air will help rain wrap up, any lingering moisture looks to turn over to light snow across the highest elevations late tonight-Saturday morning. While most of us will only see flurries or a dusting at best, higher elevations (especially across Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties) could see up to an inch or so of snow at best.

We'll otherwise be cold and blustery Saturday, with highs only in the 30s and lingering clouds cover. Gusts will occasionally be over 30 MPH throughout the day tomorrow, so wind chills will likely be in the 20s throughout the day! Stay warm!

Winds should subside and any flakes at high spots will come to an end tomorrow night, and we look dry and chilly into Sunday. More light snow could be possible on Monday of next week. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6,10, and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!