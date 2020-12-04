Several Mercer County schools report COVID-19 cases

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) -- Several schools in Mercer County are reporting COVID-19 cases.

Eight cases of coronavirus were reported among seven schools on Friday, according to the Mercer County Board of Education.

Individual cases were reported at Bluefield and PikeView High Schools.

Princeton Primary, Mountain Valley Elementary, Oakvale School and Melrose Elementary also reported one case.

Two cases were also reported at Princeton High School.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor these numbers.