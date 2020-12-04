Skip to Content

Sheriff’s office says boy accidentally brings gun to school

New
1:10 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a 5-year-old boy showed up at school with a loaded firearm after he grabbed an adult’s backpack by accident. The Free-Lance Star of Fredericksburg reports the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the day had just started at Anne E. Moncure Elementary School in North Stafford on Thursday when a teacher told students to get items from their backpacks. The sheriff’s office said it was then that the firearm was discovered in the child’s backpack . The weapon was confiscated and the sheriff’s office was notified. It’s not yet clear if the gun owner will face charges. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content