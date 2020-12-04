Ski season begins in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ski resorts in West Virginia will begin opening Friday morning, marking the start of the season. The West Virginia Ski Areas Association says Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County opens at 9 a.m., and slopes in other areas will open in the coming weeks. It says temperatures have dipped low enough to allow for man-made snowmaking operations. A typical ski season draws 800,000 visitors to the state. The association says most visitors come from Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida. Skiers and snowboarders have been asked to check with resorts and facilities for any COVID-19 requirements.