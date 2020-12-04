Tips to prevent fires caused by holiday decorations this season

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - With the holiday season in full swing many people are decorating inside and out; but the holiday season is a time when accidental fires are on the rise.

Holiday decorating is a tradition for many, but there are fires that occur every December due to hazards connected to Christmas trees and overloaded extension cords.

Ernest Parsons, the Beckley fire Marshal said the number of fires in the area caused by holiday decorations is small, but when they do start, they can become a big problem quickly.

"Trees put off a good amount of heat really fast so the fires grow quickly and involve other nearby furniture and that sort of thing so when they do," said Parsons. "Fires can grow pretty quickly if they involve a tree so when they do happen the're pretty significant."

Parsons said there are steps people can take to prevent fires.

First, make sure the tree isn't blocking an exit. Then, make sure it doesn't get too dry, and keep it away from heating sources, like a fireplace, stove or heating vent.

When it comes to holiday lights, Parsons said make sure they're registered with a national testing laboratory and don't use lights that are broken.

Phil Moye, a spokesperson with Appalachian Power, said it's important to know if the lights are for indoor or outdoor use.

"The outdoor lights can burn hotter than the indoor lights and could be a fire hazard if you use those indoors, so you want to keep the indoor lights indoors, and the lights made for outdoor use, outdoors," said Moye.

Moye said when plugging in lights, especially outdoors, be sure the cord has the underwriters laboratories seal of approval. Plus, it's important there are three prong plugs, and the extension cords and outlets are not overloaded.

"You wanna make sure that you have plenty of electricity flowing to it but you also want to make sure that you are not over heating it or overloading that extension cord or set of lights," said Moye.

Whether decorating indoors, outdoors, or both, the fire marshal and the power company both agree it's a good idea to unplug your holiday lights when you're not at home and before you turn in for the night.

The fire marshal adds it's a good idea to check your smoke alarms before decorating for the holidays.

It's also important to have an escape plan in advance, in the event a fire breaks out in your home.