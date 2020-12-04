Title 32 has been extended by the Trump Administration

The National Guard is getting an extension to continue its pandemic work.

On Thursday the trump administration decided to extend the National Guard Title 32 orders through March 20201, and those orders apply to every unit in West Virginia.

The Guard will stay on federal orders, allowing them to continue to recieve benefits in the future if any pandemic-related issue arises.

The Director of Joint Staff, Maj. Bill Crane, said another benefit will be the allocation of more assistance.

"Standing up more folks to help with vaccination planning, vaccination delivery, and also the personal protective equipment deliveries that we have been doing and continue to do some of the testing as well," Crane said.

There are currently 450 people assisting the National Guard, but Major Crane says they are hoping to bring the total to 600.