UN health chief: World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. health chief says positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world “can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic.” But the director-general of the World Health Organization says rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized “in the stampede for vaccines.” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the General Assembly’s first high-level session on the pandemic that while the virus can be stopped, “the path ahead remains treacherous.” Tedros said Friday that the pandemic has shown humanity at “its best and worst,” pointing to acts of compassion and scientific achievements but also “signs of self-interest, blame-shifting and divisions.”