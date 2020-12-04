UPDATE: Jerry Smales charged for plumbing scams in Raleigh County

BECKLEY (WVVA)-Plumber Jerry Smales is in hot water as accusations have now become a formal criminal case of fraud.

Smales is accused of scamming multiple customers through two corrupt plumbing businesses he owned.

Victims like summer Bivins, call it a win.



"I was extremely excited. I was happy. I felt justified, because of all the different things that he's done to me and to other people... It was just that confirmation for me," Bivins said.



Bivins is one of a half-dozen people who brought complaints to the Beckley Police Department regarding Beckley Plumbers and Mountaineer Plumbers, the two businesses owned by Smales.

Smales does not have a contractor's license for either business.

Beckley Police Officer Neal Smith reviewed complaints and launched an investigation that spanned four months.

The probe concludes Smales "Defrauded multiple people out of money without completing jobs his companies were hired to complete.”

Bivins says she knows of Smales fraud first-hand and she's hoping for every ounce of justice when Smales appears in court.

"You know being charged with it is one thing, but actually going to court and owning up to the fact that,' yes, I did do this.' That would be to me, the upmost vindication," she said.

Smales has been charged and was booked into the Southern Regional Jail.

He has been since released on a $5,000 bond.

The next step in the case is a preliminary hearing, which will take place December 10 th, at 9 a.m., WVVA will be there keeping you updated.

