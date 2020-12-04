Venezuela’s Maduro seeks to tighten his grip via election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela holds an election for its National Assembly on Sunday, and the outcome is likely to be dominated by President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist party. Opposition leaders are boycotting the vote in the crisis-stricken nation. Experts say the election will likely pave the way for Maduro allies to pack the last institution controlled by the government’s adversaries. They say it will allow Maduro to exercise complete control over Venezuela’s institutions, effectively smothering the last remnants of democracy. The U.S.-backed opposition led by Juan Guaidó says the vote is rigged. International organizations like the European Union are refusing to send observers because Maduro’s government hasn’t set conditions for a fair election.