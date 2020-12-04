Virginia announces 1st vaccine priorities, expected doses

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — If federal regulators authorize two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, Virginia officials expect to receive enough doses by the year’s end to begin inoculating nearly all of the state’s health care workers and long-term care facility residents. Virginia voted this week to adopt federal recommendations that those two groups be prioritized for vaccination. The Department of Health estimates there are up to 500,000 health care workers and long-term care facility residents in the state and announced Friday that 480,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna could arrive by the end of December.