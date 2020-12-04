Virginia man sentenced to prison for wielding gun in video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A previously convicted Virginia man is going back to prison after federal prosecutors said he appeared in a video posted to YouTube while holding a firearm. U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger says in a news release that 23-year-old Najee Lewis of Stafford was sentenced on Friday to felon was sentenced today to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Court documents show Lewis was in possession of a stolen 9mm Ruger pistol while appearing in a music video despite knowing he was a convicted felon and wasn’t supposed to have the gun.