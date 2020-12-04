Weather forces cancellation of Alderson, WV reverse Christmas parade

ALDERSON, W. Va. (WVVA) - Mayor Travis Copenhaver has just announced the cancellation of tonight’s Reverse Christmas Parade in Alderson.

He said, “The weather forecast for heavy rain in the evening hours makes it necessary to cancel our reverse parade plans. You cannot believe how sad I am to have to make this decision.”

The Queen of Lights will still turn on the Christmas tree, star, and Memorial bridge lights at 6:30 p.m. but the Alderson Memorial Bridge will not be open for vehicular traffic.

Copenhaver said, “I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to implement this new parade concept in the midst of a pandemic to bring joy and a little normalcy to our kids and adults. We are just devastated that this is necessary. While the people driving by in their cars would be fine, it is too much to ask to have the people “in” the parade stand or sit for an hour or more in the cold and the rain.”