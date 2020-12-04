West Virginia expects 1st vaccines on Dec. 15

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the state expects to receive its first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 15. The shots await emergency use authorization from federal regulators. He says the state’s initial allocation of 60,000 doses from Pfizer and 26,000 from Moderna will go to health care workers and people in long-term care centers. West Virginia has had 799 deaths linked to COVID-19 and 47% are of individuals in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. The state reported 10 new deaths linked to COVID-19 and 902 confirmed cases, bringing the total to more than 52,000 total cases.