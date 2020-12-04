West Virginia group awards $77,000 to watershed associations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia environmental group has awarded more than $77,000 in grants to 17 watershed associations that work to protect and restore state streams. The awards were made by the West Virginia Stream Partners Program, a cooperative effort between the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the state Division of Natural Resources, the state Division of Forestry and the Soil Conservation Agency. The watershed associations received grants of up to $5,000 each. The grant recipients include Buckhannon River Watershed Association and Friends of the Blackwater, among others.