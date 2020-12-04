West Virginia police arrest woman in crash that killed child

BRADSHAW, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia have arrested a woman in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old boy. McDowell County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James Muncy told news outlets that 37-year-old Angel Alberta Estep of War was charged Thursday with negligent homicide, crash involving death and other counts. The child was struck on Thanksgiving Day near the McDowell County community of Bradshaw by a vehicle described as an older model silver SUV. Muncy said Estep’s SUV was seized and will be taken to the West Virginia State Police crime lab. The circumstances leading to the hit-and-run are still under investigation. It wasn’t clear if Estep has a lawyer.