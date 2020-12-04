WV National Guard to continue supporting the Mountain State with COVID-19 support

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced that President Donald Trump authorized the extension of Title 32 support by the National Guard through March 31, 2020.

This funding will allow the men and women of the West Virginia National Guard to continue supporting the COVID-19 response and COVID-19 vaccine mission going forward.

During today's press briefing, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer outlined details of the Guard's involvement in the vaccine distribution planning.

Of note, the Joint Interagency Task Force, which Hoyer is heading up, participated in a tabletop exercise Dec. 3, to discuss initial Phase 1 vaccine distribution and redistribution throughout the Mountain State.

The goal of the exercise was for JIATF members, made up of representatives from governmental agencies as well as public and private sector organization partners, to further refine vaccine administration plans according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) national vaccine distribution process.

Hoyer also provided details on the initial vaccine allocations, the Guard's priorities for vaccine distribution as outlined by Governor Justice and the continued work of the JIATF, which holds multiple meetings each week to refine processes and provide and receive updates on new guidance.

The general also reiterated to the citizens of West Virginia that the vaccine is just one of the tools in their toolkit to stop the pandemic.

"As we move forward in our planning for the vaccine's arrival, it will be critical for West Virginians to not let their guard down as Governor Justice mentioned today," Hoyer said. "We still have a hurdle to overcome as more vaccines receive approval, are delivered to West Virginia, and we are able to assist the population in accessing it. Our work is not done and we are entering a critical phase in the pandemic, but we can see the light nearing the end of the tunnel."

Today, the Guard surpassed day 266 of supporting the state's COVID-19 response with 516 members on duty and 3,114 missions completed to date.



The Guard support of COVID-19 testing lanes, disinfection of facilities, and personal protective equipment movement across the state remained priority this week.

Current mission successes include, but are not limited to:

. Received and distributed 19,860,580 pieces of PPE

. Sanitization of 632 first responder vehicles

. Disinfection of 15,285 N-95 masks

. Administration of 88,275 COVID-19 tests at various testing lanes or support missions

. Assembly of 609,500 COVID-19 testing kits

. Training of 834 businesses, 111 long term care facilities or medical practices and 4,838 civilians on COVID-19 prevention best practices