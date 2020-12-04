WVa State Police fatally shoot man who fired at officers

WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say they shot and killed a man who fired at officers. Troopers told news outlets that the man identified as 34-year-old Randy Ward barricaded himself inside a camper in Wayne County, about 10 miles southwest of Huntington. Police said a shot was fired inside the camper, and investigators tried to get the man to come out. Police said the man came out with a rifle and raised it, pointing it at troopers and deputies. Officers said the suspect fired at law enforcement. No one else was hurt.