Skip to Content

WVa State Police fatally shoot man who fired at officers

New
5:33 pm West Virginia news from the Associated Press

WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say they shot and killed a man who fired at officers. Troopers told news outlets that the man identified as 34-year-old Randy Ward barricaded himself inside a camper in Wayne County, about 10 miles southwest of Huntington. Police said a shot was fired inside the camper, and investigators tried to get the man to come out. Police said the man came out with a rifle and raised it, pointing it at troopers and deputies. Officers said the suspect fired at law enforcement. No one else was hurt.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content