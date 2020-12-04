Wyoming County Health Dept. sets free testing dates for next week

Wyoming County Health Dept. sets free testing dates for next weekNew
PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) Free COVID-19 testing will be held throughout Wyoming County next week.
According to Administrator Fred Cox, the dates and times will be as follows:
Monday, Dec 7, 2020 11am-3pm
Pineville - Old Board of Education Office
Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020 11am-3pm
Pineville – Old Board of Education Office
Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020 11am-3pm
Oceana - Old Magic Mart
Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 11am – 3pm
Pineville - Old Board of Education Office
Friday, Dec 11, 2020 11am-3pm
Mullens- Mullens Opportunity Center
Saturday, Dec 12, 2020 11am-3pm
Pineville- Old Board of Education Office