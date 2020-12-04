Skip to Content

Wyoming County Health Dept. sets free testing dates for next week

4:22 pm

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) Free COVID-19 testing will be held throughout Wyoming County next week.

According to Administrator Fred Cox, the dates and times will be as follows:

Monday, Dec 7, 2020      11am-3pm

Pineville -   Old Board of Education Office

Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020         11am-3pm

Pineville –  Old Board of Education Office

Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020     11am-3pm

Oceana -      Old Magic Mart

Thursday, Dec 10, 2020     11am – 3pm

Pineville -   Old Board of Education Office

Friday, Dec 11, 2020       11am-3pm

Mullens-     Mullens Opportunity Center

Saturday, Dec 12, 2020      11am-3pm

Pineville-     Old Board of Education Office

