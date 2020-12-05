Armstrong, balance lead Virginia past Boston College, 43-32

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for a touchdown and ran 60 yards for another as Virginia beat Boston College 43-32 for its first victory ever against the Eagles. Armstrong finished with 130 rushing yards, including the 60-yarder in which he ran through the left side of the line and outran several defenders to the end zone. Virginia won its fourth straight. The Eagles played without injured quarterback Phil Jukovec and running back David Bailey. Dennis Grosel filled in admirably, throwing for 520 yards and four scores. He had two costly interceptions.Virginia led 20-17 at halftime and scored the first 16 points after halftime.