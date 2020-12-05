Beckley hosts ‘reverse Christmas parade

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Coronavirus couldn't stop the Christmas spirit in Beckley this year. Instead of bringing the city's annual parade through crowds of people, Beckley brought the people to the parade.



Hundreds of cars lined up to drive through the stationary parade at the Raleigh County Convention Center on Saturday.



From a glimpse of Santa's sleigh to the dancers with Rhythms of Grace, participants braved cold temperatures to put on a good show.



"I was at the top level as they were coming in...I could see the anticipation on their faces," said Jill Moorefield with Beckley Events. "They were so excited."



For the Shady Spring High School Volleyball team, it was their only time to shine after winning the state championships.



"This is one of the only ways to celebrate this year, so I thought why not! It was also great to allow them to celebrate and have a good time," said Coach Kelly Williams.



After a long, hard year for many, Moorefield was surprised by the big turnout at the end.



"I know it's not the traditional parade everyone wanted....but it's something! It's 2020."