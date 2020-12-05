California on the brink: Virus rages and closures imminent

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Much of California is on the brink of sweeping new restrictions on businesses and activities in a desperate attempt to slow a frightening coronavirus surge threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Five San Francisco Bay Area counties imposed a new stay-at-home order for their residents that will take effect Sunday. Southern California and a large swath of the central portion of the state could join this weekend. Those two regions have seen their intensive care unit capacity fall below the 15% threshold the state says will trigger an order halting on-site restaurant dining and closing hair salons and many other businesses.