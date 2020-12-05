Colder and quiet weather pattern settles in for the next few days

After a rain and snow filled Friday, a relatively quiet weather pattern is beginning to set up.

We stay mostly cloudy and chilly into the overnight hours, with temperatures falling into the 20s for Saturday night.

Sunday will start with mostly cloudy skies, but expect gradual clearing throughout the day. We will notice more of a mix of sun and clouds into Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures should be a tad warmer for Sunday, with most spots breaking into the 40s for highs and we will also stay precipitation free. Sunday looks great for any outdoor activities.

A weak upper-level disturbance will drift into the region by Sunday night, allowing for clouds and even a few snow flakes to push into the region. Sunday night will be a cold one, with low temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Do not be shocked to see a little bit of snow on the the roads, grassy areas and cars. However, very minor snowfall accumulation is expected.

Other than a few slick spots for Monday morning, we will stay quiet into to start the work week. We could see a few isolated snow flakes throughout your Monday and temperatures will also moderating back into the 30s for highs.

We might see some more milder air return soon though. Your full 10-day forecast tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC.