Crunch UK-EU talks on post-Brexit ties to resume Sunday

LONDON (AP) - The European Union and the United Kingdom have decided to press on with negotiating a post-Brexit trade deal with all three key issues still unresolved ahead of a year-end cutoff.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged after a phone call on Saturday that their negotiators will return to the table Sunday with fundamental differences on rules for fair competition, legal oversight of the deal and even fishing rights for EU trawlers in U.K. waters.

The talks would surely have collapsed by now, were the interests and economic costs at stake not so massive.