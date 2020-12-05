Ex-NFL player Burfict arrested in Vegas on battery charge

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL player Vontaze Burfict was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas. Court records indicate Burfict was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. The records did not list an attorney for Burfict who could comment on his behalf. Circumstances of the 30-year-old Burfict’s arrest weren’t immediately available. Burfict was playing for the Oakland Raiders when the NFL on Sept. 30, 2019, suspended him for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Burfict played parts of eight NFL seasons, seven of which were with the Cincinnati Bengals.