Fans jeer as players take a knee in English soccer match

LONDON (AP) — Fans attending an English second-tier match between Millwall and Derby have jeered as players took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Booing from the stands was clearly heard in video footage published on social media as both sets of players made the symbolic gesture after the referee blew the whistle to signal the start of the match at The Den. Players in English soccer have continued to take a knee this season to show support for the fight against discrimination following the death of George Floyd in the United States. Limited numbers of fans are being allowed in stadiums in England this week for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in March.