Former WVU associate professor admits to wire fraud and filing a false tax return

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Officials say a former West Virginia University associate professor has been sentenced to probation after admitting to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office said in a news release that 58-year-old Qingyun Sun of Morgantown was sentenced Friday to three years of probation, with the first four months on home confinement.

Sun pleaded guilty to defrauding the university and to the tax charge in July.

Prosecutors said the charges stemmed from his official travel to China.

Sun agreed earlier to pay restitution of more than $6,200 to the university.