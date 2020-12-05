Freefolk hosts first Makers Market for local businesses

Today a Fayetteville brewery found a way to give back to local businesses by using its location as a market venue.

The Freefolk Brewery is inviting local businesses to set shop in its outdoor beer garden free of charge.

It's in an effort to give back to the community and economy, said one co-owner.

"You know small businesses need everything they can get right now. I mean, Freefolk Brewery, we're in the same boat as everyone, we're just trying to keep our heads above water. So, we're just really glad to be able to present this opportunity for us to all team up and create an event that attracts people at this time," said co-owner Jami Lester.

The event will occur until 8 p.m. and will happen every year.

The outdoor market is covered and monitored to only allow half capacity.

Patrons are required to wear mask coverings and stay socially distanced.

Below is a list of artisans:

Deep Mountain Farm

Julie Wingard

Jay Young

Gaggle Goods

Lonely Mountain Design

Vandalia Bronze

Thread 101

Buzzy Futtz

New River Humane Society

Full Moon Design