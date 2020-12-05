‘Happy about where I’m at’: Westbrook discusses move to DC
Russell Westbrook made a few things clear Saturday. He will remain a Dallas Cowboys fan even though he’s now playing in Washington, he’s not going to abandon his policy against being friendly with opponents during games, and he doesn’t think a championship necessarily completes a player’s resume. There’s also one issue that he declined to clear up: Whether he forced his way out of Houston or not. “Obviously, I’m not the easiest guy to understand,” Westbrook said.