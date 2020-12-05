Skip to Content

Indonesia minister turns himself in for COVID-19 aid graft

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s social affairs minister has turned himself in to anti-corruption authorities to face charges of taking bribes related to the government’s COVID-19 pandemic aid distribution. Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara arrived at the Corruption Eradication Commission’s headquarters in the capital, Jakarta, hours after the commission’s chairman called on him to surrender in a news conference just before midnight Saturday. Batubara, who is also a member of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, made no comment. The anti-corruption commission accuses him of receiving at least $1.2 million from two supplier companies through his two subordinates, who were also named as suspects. He’s the second Cabinet minister arrested for graft in less than two weeks.

