Japan capsule with asteroid samples retrieved in Australia

TOKYO (AP) - Japan's space agency said its helicopter search team has retrieved a capsule carrying asteroid samples that landed on a remote area in southern Australia as planned Sunday.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said Hayabusa2 had released the small capsule on Saturday and sent it toward Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet.

Early Sunday, the capsule landed in a remote, sparsely populated area of Woomera, Australia, as planned.

About two hours after the capsule's reentry, JAXA said its helicopter search team found the capsule and the retrieval was made two hours later.