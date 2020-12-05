Magellan storage tank explosion injures 7 in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Seven Magellan Midstream Partners employees were injured, four critically, when a storage tank at a Magellan plant in Corpus Christi exploded after catching fire. Magellan Operations Manager Mark Calhoun says the tank holding crude oil was being cleaned when a fire began about 10 a.m. Saturday leading to the explosion. Calhoun says it is not yet known what caused the fire. Corpus Christi deputy Fire Chief Richie Quintero says one of the critically injured was taken to a burn unit in San Antonio while the others were hospitalized in Corpus Christi. Quintero says the fire department’s air monitors found no contamination.