Moscow opens dozens of coronavirus vaccination centers

MOSCOW (AP) - The city of Moscow has opened 70 vaccination facilities where thousands of doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups had signed up to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The centers in the capital started giving shots to willing recipients three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a "large-scale" COVID-19 immunization campaign.

The Russian leader has said more than 2 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine would be available in the next few days even though it has yet to complete the advanced studies needed to ensure its effectiveness and safety in line with established scientific protocols.

Moscow got a head start with the opening of the vaccination facilities on Saturday.