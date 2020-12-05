Predawn fire guts old church housing New York’s Liberty Bell

NEW YORK (AP) — A historic Manhattan church that houses New York’s Liberty Bell has been gutted by a massive fire. The Middle Collegiate Church in the East Village burned before dawn Saturday as fire spread from an adjacent building. Flames shot from the roof and the stately front window glowed from inside. The cause is being investigated, and four firefighters had minor injuries. The church was built in 1892 and is home to a congregation that dates to the 1620s. It is unclear whether a bell in the tower that pealed to mark the birth of the nation in 1776 survived the fire.