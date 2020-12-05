Rice uses 5 interceptions to upset No. 15 Marshall 20-0

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Rice intercepted Marshall quarterback Grant Wells five times and upset the 15th-ranked Thundering Herd 20-0 for their first loss. Safety Naeem Smith returned one of those interceptions 36 yards for a touchdown. The underdog Owls beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 1997 despite being without their two top offensive weapons and getting outgained 245 yards to 213. Rice quarterback Mike Collins and leading wide receiver Austin Trammell didn’t play due to undisclosed injuries unrelated to COVID-19. The Owls used their ground game to eat up clock time against the nation’s top rushing defense. The loss derailed Marshall’s perfect season.