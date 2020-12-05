State Cheer Championships Postponed

(WVVA)- The WVSSAC announced on Saturday that the West Virginia State Cheer Championships will not be happening on December 12th in Huntington as originally planned.

Executive Director of the WVSSAC Bernie Dolan said in a statement today that "the postponement is in accord with the December 2 update to the Safety Guidance for Sports issued by state government officials in response to the pandemic, and is made in the interest of safety for cheerleading participants and fans."

Dolan confirmed that there will be a State Cheerleading Championship, but that the event would have to be after January 11th.

The date and location of the event is still to be determined.