Steelers rookie LB Highsmith ready to fill in for Dupree

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense will have a new look when it faces Washington. Rookie linebacker Alex Highsmith will make his first NFL start in place of veteran Bud Dupree, who was lost for the season with a knee injury suffered in a win over Baltimore. The Steelers selected Highsmith in the third round of the draft out of Charlotte and he’s already made an impact, picking off a pass against the Ravens last month that keyed a comeback victory. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler says Highsmith has come along quickly and never asks the same question twice. The Steelers can lock up a playoff berth with a victory Monday.