Virus cases continue climbing in US during holiday season

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (AP) - Coronavirus infections across the U.S. continue to rise as the country moves deeper into a holiday season when gatherings of family and friends could push the numbers even higher.

Vast swaths of southern and inland California imposed new restrictions on businesses and activities Saturday as hospitals in the nation's most populous state face a dire shortage of beds.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show a new daily high of nearly 228,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported nationwide Friday.

Hospital officials have issued bleak warnings about the potential for severe overcrowding in hospitals.

Officials fear that Thanksgiving gatherings seeded new outbreaks that are not yet showing in daily case counts.