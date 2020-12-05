West Virginia murder trial delayed by COVID

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A murder trial in Martinsburg is another victim of West Virginia’s spiking COVID-19 cases. The Journal reports prosecutors said in a Friday teleconference that one of their witnesses has tested positive for the coronavirus, and two additional witnesses are in quarantine. Although prosecutors said they could go forward with the trial next Wednesday, the judge ruled it would be in the public’s best interest to delay until January. The Judicial Circuit Court judge said she did not want to risk exposing jurors just before the holidays. Robert Landis Kramerage is charged with murder, burglary, robbery conspiracy, and unlawful possession of a firearm.