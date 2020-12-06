COVID-19 Weekly Update: The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 6, 2020, there have been 1,214,692 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 54,997 total cases and 838 deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed that as of today, December 6, the following deaths of a 67-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 91-year old male from Mineral County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 94-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old male from Mineral County, a 71-year old male from Berkeley County, a 95-year old male from Hancock County, and an 81-year old male from Ohio County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

There is good news about the pandemic, as Gov. Justice has announced allocation plans for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, which will be distributed to West Virginians on December 15th.

The WV National Guard is also continuing its role by helping the state with testing and further support during the pandemic.

If you wish to obtain free testing in West Virginia, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.

Visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.